Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
Nova Scotia ERs were "temporarily" closed for a total of 31,698 hours in the 12-month period ending March 31, 2022 -- more than twice as long as the same period a year prior, when they were closed for 15,056 hours, said a government report released Wednesday.
The annual accountability report on Nova Scotia's emergency departments said temporary ER closures are "typically" due to the unavailability of emergency doctors, nurses or paramedics.
"To address the pressures on our emergency departments and other areas, we need to retain our health-care professionals and recruit more," Health Minister Michelle Thompson said in a statement Wednesday in reaction to the report.
These "temporary" closures mostly occur in rural hospital ERs, the report said, because the government is not permitted to close eight of the province's large regional hospital sites, which are required to operate 24 hours a day.
In contrast to temporary closures, there are scheduled closures at seven of the province's emergency rooms that don't operate 24 hours a day. The annual report said that the total number of scheduled closures dropped year over year, for a total of 45,607 hours for the 12 months ending March 31, 2022, compared to 54,272 hours during the same period the year prior.
Between temporary and scheduled closures, Nova Scotia's emergency departments were closed 11 per cent of the time over the reporting period, up from six per cent the year earlier.
These figures show "what our health-care professionals and many Nova Scotians already know -- our emergency departments have been pushed to the limit," Thompson said.
The minister added that while ER closures have been a serious issue for years, the system has been further strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent spike in respiratory illnesses, all the while "responding to unprecedented population growth" in the province.
Thompson acknowledged that many communities are dealing with these closures, adding that at the ERs that are open, patients are waiting "too long for care."
"We don't want any Nova Scotian to think twice about seeking care, which is why we are working every day to address emergency department issues."
The minister said her department is expanding its planned health-care infrastructure build in Halifax and creating a medical residency stream to help internationally trained Nova Scotian doctors return home to practise. She said the government is trying to recruit more nurses and physicians and is guaranteeing a job to all nurses who graduate in the province.
Thompson also said mobile primary-care clinics will continue to be deployed in communities where "pressure is greatest."
As of Dec. 1, more than 125,200 Nova Scotians -- 12.6 per cent of the province's population -- are registered on a wait-list for primary care, either for a doctor or a nurse practitioner. At this time last year, there were about 82,000 people registered on the list.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
How fast food chains, grocery stores are responding to Canada's plastics ban
As the first phase of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into force, CTVNews.ca looks at how restaurants and grocery stores have been phasing out disposable bags, cutlery, and packaging.
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival.
Investigator in notorious murder case featured in TV show faces charges
A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.
Toronto
-
Remembering those killed in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Ontario fails to meet target of providing 8,000 kids funding for autism therapy
The Ontario government has failed to meet its target of providing funding for 8,000 children to receive core autism therapies by the end of the fall, though it won't say by how much.
-
opinion
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
Holiday travel woes continue at Calgary International Airport
The winter storm in Vancouver and the extreme cold in Alberta mean travellers continue to face cancellations and long delays at Calgary International Airport at the peak of the holiday travel period.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | 'Major' winter storm headed for southern Quebec just before holiday weekend
A 'major' winter storm system is headed for southern Quebec at the end of the week, prompting warnings to drivers ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Environment Canada describes the storm as a mixed bag of weather that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and freezing rain, as well as a 'quite drastic temperature drop.'
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec ready to grant more than 8 million hours of health-care work to private agencies
Quebec's health network is planning to continue its dependence on private agencies. The Quebec government launched a call for tenders on Monday that would grant more than eight million hours of work per year to private agencies for nursing and assistance employees like nurse clinicians, nursing assistants, orderlies and auxiliary workers.
Edmonton
-
5 teens stomped cat to death in north Edmonton, took pictures with animal: EPS
Five teen boys stood in a circle while they kicked and head stomped a cat 'until it lay motionless' in northeast Edmonton in October, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
Part of roof appears to have collapsed at West Edmonton Mall parkade
A section of roofing in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patients
Ontario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
London
-
Blizzard and winter storm warnings in effect
Special weather statements have turned into winter storm and blizzard watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are under a winter storm warning while Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a blizzard warning.
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
-
London, Ont.'s Jessie Fleming named Canada Soccer player of the year for second straight time
Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer's player of the year for the second year in a row. The 24-year old midfielder from London, Ont., shared the women's national team lead with five goals in 2022 and led the squad with 17 appearances and 1,420 minutes played.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg neighbourhood a step closer to heritage designation; some fear it could hurt Infill
A Winnipeg neighbourhood, which has homes dating back more than one hundred years, is a step closer to having its look and feel protected.
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holidays.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Saskatoon
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal help
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead in an alley.
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
Vancouver
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Passengers encouraged to sue after spending hours stuck on planes at YVR during snowstorm
An air passengers’ rights advocate is encouraging travellers to launch a class-action lawsuit after they were forced to sit in packed airplanes on the tarmac at the Vancouver airport for up to 12 hours during Monday night’s snowstorm.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no fines
The City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.
Regina
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
'A lot of connection': Carla Beck reflects on first steps as Sask. NDP leader in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, Saskatchewan’s Leader of the Official Opposition is looking back at the issues and events that were at the forefront of provincial politics.
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
Greater Victoria wind chill to approach -20 C: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday as extremely cold winds from the interior are forecast to create wind chill values of near -20 C.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.