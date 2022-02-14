Nova Scotia enters first phase of plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions
Nova Scotia entered phase one of its three step reopening plan on Monday, Feb. 14.
Changes in gathering limits clear the way for more events at large venues. Meaning places like Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, can now operate at 50 per cent capacity — up to 3000 fans.
“Halifax Thunderbirds and the mooseheads proceeding as normal and then we actually have a really strong line up of concerts at Scotiabank Centre starting with Blue Rodeo, Judas Priest, James Taylor, Avril Lavigne,” said Erin Esiyok-Prime, director of marketing and communications at Events East.
Under the new rules, churches can hold services at 50 per cent capacity. Spas and salons can open fully, and can once again offer facials.
“It did have a profound change to the business when you can’t offer those services, you can’t offer those same experiences. So to have that freedom back, everybody’s buzzing,” said Kai Kraushar, owner of the Interlude Spa.
Also reaping the rewards of lifted restrictions are restaurants and bars. They can operate at 75 per cent capacity, but must allow two meters between tables.
“Good to see we're moving forward, and can't wait to get back to full capacity,” said Lil Macpherson, owner of the Wooden Monkey restaurant in Halifax.
After two years of stops and starts, Macpherson said its welcome momentum.
“I feel like we’ve climbed this big mountain and we’re exhausted, we’re thirsty. We’re almost out of water. But we’re almost there.”
Moving forward hinges on epidemiology and hospitalizations. Nova Scotia Health says hospitals are still experiencing a sustained amount of pressure.
“The pressure is also on our staffing,” said Dr. Nicole Boutilier, vice president of medicine at Nova Scotia Health. “We continue to have over 400 people out for COVID reasons.”
On the street, some people feel more confident going out in public.
“It’s important to help businesses out. It’s important just to socialize and feel that again,” said resident Brad Rivers.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, coded keywords
A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support.
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now': survey
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now,' according to a new survey from Angus Reid.
MPs defeat Conservative motion calling for federal plan to end vaccine mandates, restrictions
The Conservative push to have the Liberal government present a plan to end federal vaccine mandates and restrictions by the end of the month was struck down on Monday.
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Several protest trucks moving out of downtown Ottawa as PM invokes Emergencies Act
The mayor of Ottawa said some progress is being made in efforts to reduce the size of the trucker convoy protests, with 'several trucks' leaving the city’s downtown core as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the demonstrations and blockades across Canada.
Student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
A Grade 12 student is dead after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Canada to give $500M loan, send $7.8M in lethal weapons to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide a $500-million loan and $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition to Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion grows.
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
A Grade 12 student is dead after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations show signs of gradual decline
The deaths reported on Monday occurred over several days, including one in January, and bring the number of fatalities in individuals under 40 years old up to 65 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
Drivers injured in southeast Calgary crash, police seek dash cam footage
Calgary police are investigating a crash on Monday that seriously injured two people.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccine passport may soon be a thing of the past, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there may not be a need for proof of vaccination for much longer, and that it's time to heal divisions -- also saying he doesn't want the Emergencies Act used in Quebec.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Urgences-Sante hit with staffing shortage in Montreal area due to COVID-19
The absences made for difficult working conditions, particularly on Saturday when Urgences-Sante was short about 20 trucks during the day serving Montreal and Laval.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations show signs of gradual decline
The deaths reported on Monday occurred over several days, including one in January, and bring the number of fatalities in individuals under 40 years old up to 65 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Kenney says convoy protesters will vote against him in leadership review, appoints campaign team
Alberta's premier has formed a team tasked with saving his leadership in the governing party, as he attempts to overmatch the votes of people who he says are supporting protest convoys.
-
Man shot by RCMP in Ponoka had a fake gun in his hand: ASIRT
A man who was shot by an RCMP officer in the central Alberta town of Ponoka last week had an "imitation firearm" that he was waving in the air before he was injured, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
Northern Ontario
-
'If you can’t beat them, join them': Manitoulin Island curler wins big with Team Jacobs
Well-known Manitoulin Island curler Jordan Chandler has competed against Brad Jacobs at the last 10 provincial championships but this year they were on the same team.
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
London
-
'Kiss it goodbye': Ontario restaurant association excited for end of vaccine passport
When Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the vaccine passport system will end March 1, 2022, it was music to the ears of some Ontario restaurant owners.
-
Critically ill toddler stuck in government bureaucracy can't wait: supporters
The fate of a toddler suffering rare and painful syndrome remains in limbo with the federal government, frustrating supporters in London, Ont.
-
Fatal early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has died after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Emergencies Act 'not necessary' in Manitoba: Premier Heather Stefanson
Manitoba’s premier does not support the use of the Emergencies Act, saying it is 'not necessary' and the province needs to let police do their jobs.
-
Construction site theft leads to discovery of $80K in stolen power tools: RCMP
An investigation into stolen power tools from a Manitoba construction site led RCMP to discover over $80,000 in stolen tools from multiple sites.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act, pledges support for Ottawa businesses affected by trucker protest
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
-
Reported hack of convoy protest crowdfund reveals nearly 500 alleged Ottawa donors
A database purporting to show donations made to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa includes nearly 500 donations from people with Ottawa-area postal codes.
Saskatoon
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: police
Police were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Saskatoon developer says downtown core is 'dying'
In a letter to city council, a Saskatoon developer argues the city's downtown area is "dying" and outlines the ways he thinks it could be "fixed."
-
60% of rut shaving complete on Saskatoon residential streets, city says
The City of Saskatoon has completed more than 60 per cent of rut shaving on residential streets, according to a Monday news release.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 17 deaths over 72 hours, another drop in hospitalizations
British Columbia recorded another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial March
A well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to share ground penetrating radar search findings
A southeast Saskatchewan First Nation will be sharing the findings of a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'A false peak': Sask. doctors expect COVID-19 hospital surge still to come
Some doctors in Saskatchewan are expecting hospitalizations to surge higher as COVID-19 public health measures lift in the province.
-
Keep an eye on highway conditions, snow and wind expected
The atmosphere is gearing up to bring more snow and wind across the province this week which could lead to some hazardous driving conditions throughout.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 2 COVID-19 deaths over weekend
Seventeen deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over the past 72 hours, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a missing woman was located more than eight months after the 30-year-old was last seen.
-
Comox Valley RCMP seek man after $300 tequila stolen
Mounties in the Comox Valley are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a $300 bottle of tequila from a liquor store last month.