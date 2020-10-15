HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians who require a COVID-19 test for work or travel will be able to pay for a test going forward.

Nova Scotia Health has reached an agreement with Halifax's PRAXES Medical Group to support COVID-19 testing for people who require proof that they do not have the COVID-19 virus for work or travel.

Beginning October 15, PRAXES will begin COVID-19 testing at the cost of $250 plus tax for people who require a test for work or travel including:

Urgent, work-related travel that requires a negative COVID-19 test before departure.

Students or migrant workers who require a negative COVID-19 test before returning to their home countries.

Travel to visit a vulnerable, ill or elderly relative, attend a funeral or for other events on compassionate grounds when required by other provinces or countries.

PRAXES says it will not provide COVID-19 testing for non-essential travel or business-related purposes, including vacations or business travel, when virtual meetings are possible.

Testing is available at the PRAXES location in Dartmouth, and will later be available in other areas across Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health says test results will be available within 36 to 60 hours, depending on the number of tests being processed.