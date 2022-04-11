Nova Scotia extending Paid Sick Leave Program until May

The Nova Scotia government says it is extending the province’s COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Program until May 7 - the same day Canada's Sickness Recovery Benefit will end.

The program was scheduled to end on March 31. The extension means sick days between April 1 and May 7 may be eligible for reimbursement.

"Nova Scotians know how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at work, and we're happy to support them in making the right decisions," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Monday.

Houston added his government remains focused on keeping workplaces safe, and extending the program supports this objective.

People who miss less than 50 per cent of their scheduled work time in a one-week period (for example, 15 hours or less in a scheduled 32-hour work week) can apply if they need to self-isolate due to exposure, close contact, or because they are experiencing symptoms and getting tested.

They may also qualify if they are going to a vaccine or booster appointment.

The program is open to employers and self-employed workers and covers wages up to $20 per hour or $160 per day. The maximum payment is $640 per worker.

The province says Nova Scotians who have already received the maximum payment since the program relaunched in December are not eligible for additional paid sick days during the extended period.

"I am actively engaged in conversations with labour ministers across Canada about a permanent paid sick leave program," said Jill Balser, the minister of labour, skills and immigration.

"In the meantime, while COVID is still very active in our communities, we want to make sure Nova Scotians can access this temporary program, which people have told us has been helpful in keeping COVID out of the workplace."

The province says eligible businesses that continue to pay their employees during their leave, and self-employed workers who miss time, may be reimbursed as quickly as five business days from their application.