Nova Scotia extends Yarmouth-Maine CAT ferry for two more seasons

Nova Scotia is extending the CAT ferry service between Yarmouth and Bar Harbor, Maine, for the 2025 and 2026 sailing seasons.

The province says it will require new agreements for the vessel, operator and United States terminal operator following the 2026 season.

As of last Thursday, the ferry had transported 48,804 passengers this season, which started on May 15.

The CAT’s final sail of this season is on Tuesday.

The province says it has budgeted $21 million for the service this year, with the final costs to be known later this fall.

Economic impact progress report released

An economic impact study on the ferry was ordered in 2022, and a progress report on the study was released Tuesday.

The province says the report shows the service “benefits all regions of the province and is not more expensive than comparable services.”

Last year, 38 per cent of passengers reportedly visited Halifax, 30 per cent stayed in the Annapolis Valley and 27 per cent travelled to Cape Breton.

“Our job with the ferry service is making sure it delivers good value for all Nova Scotians, and we continue to do the work to understand its impact,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland in a provincial news release.

“This progress report shows us ferry passengers stay longer, spend more and travel throughout the province. It also illustrates the importance of maintaining consistency with the service.”

The economic impact study began in September 2023 and the final report is expected in the spring of 2025.

