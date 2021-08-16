SAULNIERVILLE, N.S. -- Nova Scotia's Sipekne'katik First Nation says it is expanding its self-regulated lobster fishery in St. Marys Bay, despite concerns from the federal government.

The band is to make the announcement Monday at the Saulnierville Wharf in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan has said the First Nation's unauthorized fishery is concerning and her department will enforce the Fisheries Act.

Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack has said his band, located 65 kilometres north of Halifax, will issue fishers with so-called "treaty fishery" licences for boats operating in the province's southwest.

Last September, the band launched a self-regulated lobster fishery outside the federally regulated season, which led to violence and the burning of a lobster pound that stored Indigenous catch.

A 1999 Supreme Court decision allows Indigenous communities to fish for a moderate livelihood, though the court later clarified that Ottawa could regulate the treaty right for conservation and other limited purposes.

The Sipekne'katik band says it is no longer using the term "moderate livelihood fishery," preferring "treaty fishery" instead.

The First Nation had recently operated its food, social and ceremonial lobster fishery, which is regulated by Jordan's department, but the fishery licence does not permit the sale of the catch.

The community says it will operate under the guidelines of its own fisheries-management plan, which Sack has said is based on sound conservation principles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.