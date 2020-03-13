HALIFAX -- There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in Nova Scotia to date, however officials do expect to see some virus activity in the province in the near future and first responders are getting prepared.

Halifax Fire and Emergency says they have a pandemic plan in place and are updating their protective equipment.

"If in Nova Scotia we do arrive at a point of community spread, we're preparing to see many, many cases,” said Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum.

"We're forwarding information to all firefighters so they can protect themselves both on and off duty and we're doing everything we can to prevent the spread of infection in our workplaces so you will see things like signs asking visitors to identify themselves before coming into a fire station to let our crews know indeed if they have any signs or symptoms.”

Meldrum says the fire department is concerned that a large portion of their staff may end up contracting COVID-19. Their pandemic plan contemplates up to 40 per cent labour loss.

"With any pandemic plan we consider the risk of loss of labour or absenteeism in both our career and volunteer firefighters,” said Meldrum.

This weekend, 20 firefighters are set to return to Nova Scotia from Georgia, where they have been practising their urban search and rescue skills. When they get back home, all will self-isolate for 14 days.

"They will take that precautionary measure so that we can make sure our fire stations are up and running and we're ready to serve the public,” said Meldrum.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they are following health and safety guidelines and are prepared for potential cases of COVID-19.

"It's business as usual for us," said spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "However, we are making sure that our members are informed of what to look for if someone is infected and how to protect themselves.”

"We're making sure they have a supply of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and are informed with the most up to date information we have about what to look for and what the current sort or travel restrictions are and that sort of thing."

Halifax police say they are working on a plan in case there are cases of coronavirus in the city. The force says their primary concern is the safety of their members and the public.

"We would like to assure the public we will available to do, to keep the public safe,” said Const. John MacLeod.

"We are monitoring the situation and looking at eventualities and what we would need to do if we do need to reassess our deployments or how that would go."

EHS would not release specifics but say there are a few paramedics that are already in self-isolation.

Jeff Fraser, the director of provincial services for EHS, says the 911 call centre will be asking key questions, so they can advise responding paramedics. If paramedics do come in contact with anyone who may potentially have COVID-19, they will also need to self-isolate.

"Obviously, if we have exposures, the staff that had potential exposures, we will instruct them to stay off site until testing of a potential patient has been completed so we know if there's any risk to them, their families or our workforce,” said Fraser.

Starting next week, there will be in home testing available in some parts of Nova Scotia.

"We'll have some capacity to send our paramedics to do testing at home. Now, how that's going to roll out we're still working through the details. This is something we've not done before. So, we're going to do it very much in a crawl, walk and run piece,” said Fraser.

For the latest information about coronavirus, you can visit Nova Scotia's coronavirus website.