Nova Scotia gas prices to rise 18 cents by next weekend

Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.

As of Saturday, July 1, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board says the price of gasoline will go up by 14.31 cents as part of the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act — which is the federal carbon tax.

Then, on July 7, gas will go up by another 3.74 cents per litre — for a total price increase of 18.05 cents per litre for regular gas by next weekend. The second increase is part of the federal government's clean fuel charges.

This price increase is expected to tack on an additional $10 to fill an average vehicle tank from empty.

For diesel, the initial jump will see drivers paying an increase of 17.38 cents per litre. It will rise again by 4.17 cents per litre the following Friday, for a total increase in 21.55 cents as of next weekend.

These increases are on top of the weekly price adjustment for fuel in Nova Scotia.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

