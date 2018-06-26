

CTV Atlantic





10-year-old Paige McNally won the hearts of viewers a month ago, when she appeared on the News at Five.

So we were not surprised to learn that she also charmed the Toronto Blue Jays and her hero Josh Donaldson on a recent family dream trip that happened at the absolute perfect time.

McNally spoke at the Jays Care Curve Ball Gala last week on the field at the Rogers Centre and admits to being more than a little nervous.

“I had butterflies in my butterflies,” she said.

We did our first story on Paige back in May and we learned then who her favourite player was.

“Josh Donaldson,” she said without hesitation.

Was it his stellar defence she admired? Nope.

“His good looks!” she said.

The 10-year-old has a passion for baseball which runs in the family. Her dad, Joe, coaches in the Hammonds Plains A'sorganization. Paige plays challenger baseballfor kids with cognitive or physical disabilities and helps coach her brother Cohen's team.

Paige's chance to speak at the gala as part of the Jays Care Unstoppable Kids program came as much needed good news at a time when her dad is battling stage 4 kidney cancer.

“It came at the perfect time,” Paige said of the trip.

The McNallys arrived in Toronto on Father's Dayand watched as the Blue Jays beat the Nationals.

But it was Paige's speech that stole the show, especially when she took a gentle shot at Blue Jays Manager John Gibbons.

“Coaching's not easy, Gibby, I feel your pain!” she said prompting peals of laughter.

What is it about baseball that makes her love it so much?

"Baseball is just one of the things that makes me feel unstoppable,” she said.

Her good day got even better after proudly walked off the stage and her hero was waiting for her.

“When I saw him get up it was amazing!” said Paige, who said Donaldson is just as good looking in person.

Joe says he's so proud of his daughter.

“Once she left somebody, another Blue Jays player, was hollering to her and they just told her what a great job she did,” Joe said.

And now he's focused on another big event: the anniversary of his marriage to Jan.

“Since it worked so well for me this time, now I'm going to say ‘OK, now I'm going to get to that,’ and that's my next goal,” he said of his approach to life while battling cancer.“And there's nothing better than spending time with my family at the diamond.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter.