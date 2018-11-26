

THE CANADIAN PRESS





YARMOUTH, N.S. -- The four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident at a Christmas parade is being remembered as a child who "loved helping other people" and had a passion for learning.

MaCali Cormier died Saturday night after she fell under the wheels of a float during the annual Parade of Lights in Yarmouth, N.S.

Her obituary, posted on the H.M. Huskilson's funeral home website, says Cormier was a pre-primary student at Yarmouth Central School and "couldn't wait" to go to the brand new school that is being built across the street.

It says she also loved swimming, camping, horseback riding, dancing, and watching YouTube videos.

She was the oldest of three siblings.

A vigil will be held this evening at Frost Park, which is close to the town's waterfront.

Sean Mills, a lobster fisherman from Pubnico, is helping to raise money for the family of a little girl who died over the weekend after falling under a float in the Santa Claus Parade. Mills is encouraging people to donate to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. pic.twitter.com/NFEbDcoCQL — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) November 26, 2018

Mills speaking about why its important to help out the family of the little girl who died this weekend at the parade in Yarmouth. pic.twitter.com/jjzy3vvbgg — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) November 26, 2018

Mills is requesting that people who want to help the family out donate directly to the funeral home & not send money through online transfers. pic.twitter.com/oMUaOWDkKi — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) November 26, 2018

The Yarmouth Christmas Parade of Lights issued a statement saying they are praying for everyone affected by the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ky7JEYGBT3 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) November 26, 2018

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education confirms the 4 year old who died was a pre-primary student. They say they have implemented the Crisis Management Plan in response to the situation. — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) November 26, 2018