HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has now gone two weeks without any new cases of COVID-19.

The last new case was identified on June 9.

There are also no longer any active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

While the 14-day streak of no cases is good news, and probably a relief to many, Premier Stephen McNeil says Nova Scotians must continue to take precautions.

"We have gone two weeks without a new case of COVID-19 and that is because of the efforts of Nova Scotians," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Tuesday.

"But we can't get complacent. Please continue to follow the public health measures and stay safe. Please contact 811 if you have symptoms."

No active cases

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 307 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061 and 998 of those are considered resolved, leaving no active cases in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,530 negative test results.

Sixty-three Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, which has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus.

The latest COVID-19 death was confirmed on Monday, in a man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.

The province said the man actually died several weeks ago, but his death had been under investigation, and COVID-19 was recently confirmed to be a factor.

He lived in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, but was not a resident of a long-term care home.

2 people in hospital

One more person has been admitted to hospital as a result of COVID-19. There are now two people in hospital, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

The province says both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they still require treatment in hospital as a result of the virus.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 898 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order will remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.