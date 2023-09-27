Atlantic

    Nova Scotia government announces 222 public housing units

    Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr speaks at a press conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government has announced funding for 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences. Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr and Halifax MP Andy Fillmore said today at a news conference the new units will house 522 people, including families, individuals and low-income seniors, at locations across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton) Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr speaks at a press conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government has announced funding for 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences. Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr and Halifax MP Andy Fillmore said today at a news conference the new units will house 522 people, including families, individuals and low-income seniors, at locations across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton)
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.

    Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr and Halifax MP Andy Fillmore said today at a news conference the new units will house 522 people, including families, individuals and low-income seniors, at locations across the province.

    The province will cover $58.8 million of the $83-million cost, with Ottawa providing the remaining $24.4 million for the energy-efficient housing.

    The politicians said the new homes are going to be located in Bridgewater, Kentville, Truro, Halifax, and at multiple communities in Cape Breton, on provincially owned lands.

    The province said in a news release that the housing will have rents set to incomes and will be operated by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency.

    Lohr said the first residents will be welcomed in 2025-26, and construction will begin this coming spring, and continue over the next five years.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

