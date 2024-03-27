ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia government announces rate indexing for people on income assistance

    Nova Scotia Liberal MNA Brendan Maguire has crossed the floor to the join the Progressive Conservatives. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, left, takes part in a press conference with Maguire, in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette Nova Scotia Liberal MNA Brendan Maguire has crossed the floor to the join the Progressive Conservatives. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, left, takes part in a press conference with Maguire, in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette
    Share

    The Nova Scotia government has announced it is indexing income assistance rates to keep up with inflation.

    Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire says the rates will be tied to the consumer price index and will rise by 2.5 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    The change will be implemented on July 1 with payments retroactive to April 1.

    The minister says the change will mean an increase of about $35 a month for people living on low incomes.

    According to the province there were 23,665 income assistance recipients in the province as of Feb. 1.

    Maguire says the $7-million cost of the indexing will come from funds allocated to his department in the 2024-25 provincial budget that was introduced on Feb. 29.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News