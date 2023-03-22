Nova Scotia government extends rent cap until the end of 2023
The Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday it will extend a cap on rent increases, but it said the limit will increase to five per cent from two per cent at the end of 2023.
Nova Scotia's existing two per cent cap was established in November 2020 and will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2023.
The amendments announced today by Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc will see the five per cent cap introduced on Jan. 1, 2024, and that limit will remain in place until the end of 2025.
LeBlanc says the new cap reflects the "challenging financial times" that both tenants and landlords are facing.
He says capping rent hikes at five per cent for two years will keep residents' costs stable while construction work continues on increasing the housing supply in Nova Scotia.
The minister reiterated his government's stance that this measure should be temporary and that they are not in favour of establishing permanent rent control.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
