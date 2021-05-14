HALIFAX -- Premier Iain Rankin says he sought a court injunction to halt plans for an anti-mask rally scheduled to take place on Citadel Hill on Saturday.

"Our government went to court to seek an injunction and that was granted today, preventing this group, and any other from organizing, preventing and participating in a gathering against the protocols," Rankin said during Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

The injunction, granted by Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Justice Scott Norton, prohibits any rally that would contravene the province's public health directives. It also prohibits organizers from continuing to promote the rallies on social media and authorizes police to ensure compliance with the Health Protection Act.

The court accepted that the injunction is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The injunction remains in effect until the state of emergency is lifted.

Protestors had planned protests for Saturday, May 15. People attending previous demonstrations organized by the group ignored public health orders and refused to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

"I am personally all for freedom of speech, but will not allow the select few to jeopardize our ability to crush this third wave," he said.

"People have a right to share their views but while we're in a province wide lockdown, in the middle of a third wave, it is incumbent for all of us to protect each other by following public health protocols."