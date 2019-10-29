HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's auditor general says government departments aren't assessing fraud risks fast enough, and the training of staff to detect those risks is lagging.

In a report released today, Michael Pickup says nearly half -- 47 per cent -- of provincial departments hadn't completed fraud risk assessments as of March 31.

Pickup singled out one department, Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, which he says has significant control weaknesses.

As well, he found six of the province's regional centres for education do not have fraud policies, while the Education Department has not conducted a fraud risk assessment.

The report also found that less than 35 per cent of staff in three government departments and four public service units have completed mandatory fraud training, while the government still hasn't implemented a fraud tip hotline.

Pickup says the public should question why it's taking so long to protect against fraud, given the government takes in nearly $12 billion a year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.