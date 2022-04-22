Nova Scotia government releases plan to address challenges in ailing health system

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government has released its plan for the province's health-care system that outlines six broad areas for improvement.

However, there are no timelines or targets included in a plan, which is expected to run until 2026.

Health officials say there are plans to establish benchmarks for such things as doctor recruitment and patient wait lists for primary care and surgeries by early summer.

The broad themes outlined for the system include making the province a "magnet" for health professionals by streamlining the recruitment process.

There are also pledges to increase access to care by expanding virtual care to include consultations with specialists and to introduce virtual care as an option in emergency departments.

The remaining areas include steps to expand the role and care abilities of health professionals, to build accountability at every level of the system, to make a system that is "responsive and resilient," and to support programs that promote health and well being.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.