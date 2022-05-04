Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark

The RCMP said shooting suspect Gabriel Wortman was driving a vehicle that appeared to be an RCMP cruiser with number 28B11 behind the rear passenger window. (Nova Scotia RCMP) The RCMP said shooting suspect Gabriel Wortman was driving a vehicle that appeared to be an RCMP cruiser with number 28B11 behind the rear passenger window. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island