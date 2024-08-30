ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia health-care unions reach tentative deal, avoid strike

    After a marathon round of negotiations, the Council of Health Care Unions has reached a tentative deal with the Nova Scotia government, for its more than 9,000 health-care professionals working across the province.

    NSGEU president Sandra Mullen, led the negotiations on behalf of the union groups and said talks with the conciliator and the employer went well beyond the negotiated deadline, before a tentative agreement was reached at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

    “This is a good deal and one the committee is prepared to recommend to members,” said Mullen, in a news release. “The committee worked very hard to conclude this agreement and they deserve a great deal of credit for their efforts.”

    With a tentative agreement in place, the unions will prepare employees for a vote on a contract agreement the union leadership says was fought hard for.

    “The members will decide on whether this package proves to be enough, but the committee has certainly done its best and has a deal wo rthy of recommendation,” said Susan Gill, national representative for Unifor.

    Employees are expected to begin voting on the contract package next week.

