Nova Scotia Health offering STI testing, treatment in pharmacies as research project

Nova Scotia Health is partnering with four pharmacies in the Halifax Regional Municipality for a research study that will allow the pharmacies to provide sexually transmitted infection tests onsite.

The Swab-Rx study is modeled after others to measure how Nova Scotians feel about self-tests and receiving treatment for chlamydia and gonorrhea from a pharmacist.

Dr. Tasha Ramsay is an investigator and Re-Emerging Infections Clinical Therapeutics and Prophylactics lead at Nova Scotia Health. She said in a news release that Nova Scotians without primary care providers or local sexual health centres could lack access to STI testing.

“The Swab-Rx study will explore community pharmacies as a new chlamydia and gonorrhea self-testing setting that may help fill this gap and link people with care,” Ramsay said.

Study participants will self-collect samples in an on-site washroom. Results will be provided in approximately one week. Participants have four self-collection options: rectal, vaginal/front hole swab, throat swab and urine test. Pharmacists will determine which test is appropriate in a private interview.

Participants diagnosed with chlamydia or gonorrhea will access treatment through the study pharmacist.

Participating pharmacies:

Boyd’s Pharmasave – 2525 Agricola St., Halifax (902-417-2088)

Brookline Pharmacy – 6 Bloom Ln., Bedford (902-835-9111)

Moffatt’s Pharmacy – 190 Portland St., Dartmouth (902-466-2345)

SRx Pharmacy – 59911 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax (902-490-8944)

Testing takes place in the four pharmacies for the next six months with the goal of recruiting 100 participants. You may be eligible for the study of you are 18 years or older, have a valid Nova Scotia health card and understand English. Those interested should call a participating pharmacy and ask for chlamydia or gonorrhea management services or say they are interested in the Swab-Rx study.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea are the most common sexually transmitted infections in Canada. Many of the infections do not carry obvious symptoms and go undiagnosed. Untreated STIs can be unintentionally passed to a partner.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.