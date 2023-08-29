Nova Scotia health officials say legionella outbreak in New Glasgow considered over
Public health officials in Nova Scotia say a legionella outbreak in the New Glasgow area is considered over.
The outbreak of the bacteria that causes legionnaires' disease had been monitored by Public Health since early July.
Officials made the announcement today following several weeks with no new cases, and after re-testing to ensure the absence of the bacteria where it was previously discovered.
A total of 10 cases associated with the outbreak were confirmed by laboratory testing and another 22 were considered probable.
Some cases were detected in the Glen Haven Manor, a long-term care facility next to the Aberdeen Hospital, where legionella bacteria was also found in a cooling tower at the hospital on Aug. 3.
After the tower was cleaned and disinfected it was turned back on and officials say there was no identified risk to patients, staff or the public after no further bacteria was detected.
Public Health says it is still waiting on testing results to determine whether the legionella bacteria found in the cooling tower is the same type that caused illness in one confirmed case of legionnaires, which is spread from breathing in legionella bacteria via mist or water vapour from a contaminated water source.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
WATCH | Mexican navy seizes more than 9 million pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases
Mexican authorities seized more than nine million pounds of cocaine in two separate operations that led to high-speed boat chases in the Pacific.
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
18 years after Katrina levee breaches, group wants future engineers to learn from past mistakes
Future engineers need a greater understanding of past failures -- and how to avoid repeating them -- a Louisiana-based nonprofit said to mark Tuesday's 18th anniversary of the deadly, catastrophic levee breaches that inundated most of New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.
In contact with the future: How scientists discovered a way to power smart contact lenses
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
Toronto
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Ontario elementary teachers take next steps ahead of strike vote
A union representing elementary teachers and education workers in Ontario is taking the next step in its bargaining process ahead of a strike vote in the fall.
Calgary
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
Missing hiker found dead on Cascade Mountain
Police say a hiker who went missing over the weekend in Banff National Park has been found dead, but officials say the death is not suspicious.
-
Stolen tools, stolen identification and weapons seized in Cochrane bust
A Cochrane man faces several charges in connection with a large amount of stolen tools, identity documents, weapons and drugs seized by police last week.
Montreal
-
At least 37,000 tickets handed out in Quebec school zones in 2022: police
Quebec municipal police officers handed out at least 37,000 tickets to motorists for failing to observe road safety in school zones in 2022.
-
Quebec boy acquitted of assault after 'teasing' sister as they were watching movie
A child has been acquitted of assaulting his younger stepsister after what a Quebec judge deemed to be a harmless bit of teasing.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
Edmonton
-
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
-
Stolen Al Shamal Shriners truck recovered; 1 charged
A man who was caught driving a truck stolen last week from the local chapter of the Al Shamal Shriners is now facing multiple charges, police say.
-
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
-
Vital equipment stolen from small northern Ont. fire station
A small volunteer fire department in northern Ontario is scrambling to replace roughly $6,000 in vital emergency equipment that was stolen over the weekend from one of its stations.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula to resign 'effective immediately' after 'racist' comments caught on tape
Following calls from Indigenous groups to resign after 'racist' comments were caught on tape, the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is stepping down.
-
Airbnb camera discovery leads to voyeurism charges
A London man is charged with voyeurism after an investigation at a local Airbnb.
-
Hole in the heart of Aylmer, Ont. to be cleaned up
Piles of rubble remain nearly six months after a massive fire in the heart of Aylmer. The blaze on March 20, 2023 left multiple businesses, including a bank, destroyed or damaged and 10 people displaced.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing parts of southern Manitoba on Tuesday
A number of southern Manitoba communities are experiencing smoky conditions on Tuesday morning.
-
Bob Barker's little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Safety upgrades coming to Manitoba highway intersection where elder killed in hit-and-run
An intersection of a busy Manitoba highway is set to undergo safety improvements after a community elder was hit and killed there last spring.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Ottawa home to one of six new Professional Women's Hockey League teams
The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled its inaugural season and its original six teams Tuesday. Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto are part of the league, along with three cities in the U.S.
-
Renfrew OPP investigating fatal crash near Cobden, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Cobden, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation to reveal details concerning potential unmarked graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation is expected to reveal more details concerning the discovery of 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. marks major cabinet shuffle, eight MLAs take on new responsibilities
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Australian police charge estranged husband with murder in B.C. woman's death
Police in Sydney have arrested a 28-year-old Australian man and he now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his estranged wife who is originally from Surrey, B.C.
-
B.C. players help Canada win group at FIBA World Cup
Former South Kamloops Secondary star Kelly Olynyk put up 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Canada's 101-75 victory Tuesday over Latvia in the FIBA World Cup.
-
Rain relief in sight for some B.C. wildfire zones as northeast swelters
Large portions of northeastern B.C. continued to swelter a day after some areas hit daily record temperatures, as the forecast for rain in the south and Interior brought the promise of relief for some wildfire zones.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. marks major cabinet shuffle, eight MLAs take on new responsibilities
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
Sask. First Nation to reveal details concerning potential unmarked graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation is expected to reveal more details concerning the discovery of 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Regina residents encouraged by city to start using green bins
With pickup service expected to start next week, the City of Regina is encouraging its residents to begin using their green bins if they’ve received them.
Vancouver Island
-
More than two dozen wildfires burning on Vancouver Island after lightning storm
More than two dozen wildfires are burning on Vancouver Island Tuesday after an overnight thunderstorm caused thousands of lightning strikes in the region.
-
NEW
NEW | Green grass in drought-stricken B.C. might have been painted
What's the secret of a lush-looking lawn in British Columbia, where watering is banned amid a brutal drought? It might not be surreptitious sprinkling. Instead, it might be paint.
-
Highway 4 on track to fully reopen by Labour Day, but concerns about future closures loom
Highway 4 leading to the west coast of Vancouver Island is set to fully reopen before the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, after it shut down following a devastating wildfire in early June.