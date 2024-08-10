ATLANTIC
Atlantic

Nova Scotia Health searching for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia Health) Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia Health)
Share

Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility.

Twenty-eight-year old Marcel David Lawrence was reported as having escaped custody Monday night.

He is six feet tall, 232 pounds, with neck and face tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a light grey sweat suit and sneakers.

Police advise his risk increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Anyone who sees Lawrence should not approach him but should call 911.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman

The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News