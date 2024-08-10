Nova Scotia Health searching for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility.

Twenty-eight-year old Marcel David Lawrence was reported as having escaped custody Monday night.

He is six feet tall, 232 pounds, with neck and face tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a light grey sweat suit and sneakers.

Police advise his risk increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Anyone who sees Lawrence should not approach him but should call 911.

