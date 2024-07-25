Nova Scotia Health to call more than 160K on primary care provider wait list

As the number of patients without a family doctor in Nova Scotia continues to grow, Nova Scotia Health will begin to make calls to the more than 160-thousand people on the primary care provider wait list.

At last count, there were more than 160,000 Nova Scotians on the Need A Family Practice Registry and over the next few weeks, phone calls will be made to those on the list to check in and see if they still need a primary care provider.

Nova Scotia Health issued an advisory Thursday morning notifying Nova Scotians of the phone-call campaign, aimed to address the growing list and to ensure those without a family doctor know where they can access health care while sitting on the wait list.

According to the press release, those on the wait list can expect a phone call from either a blocked caller ID or unknown number or from a number they might not recognize.

The health authority assures staff will only ask for the health care number information, their date of birth and to confirm their address and contact information already included in their health profile.

Nova Scotia Health reminds the public of a health questionnaire that can be completed at needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca or by calling 811 on Monday to Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

