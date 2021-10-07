Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors

HALIFAX -

Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.

In a press release sent Thursday morning, Nova Scotia Health said that effective Oct. 13, support people and visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination when entering facilities.

“We know how important it is to have loved ones present while a patient is in the hospital. Proof of full vaccination is intended to provide a layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19 so that we can continue to safely maintain family presence, while reducing the risk of introducing or transmitting COVID-19 within our facilities,” said the release from N.S. Health.

That includes designated family/support people, as well as people accompanying patients who are coming to a hospital or clinic for a scheduled test, appointment, or procedure.

Exceptions may be made in discussion with the care team for compassionate reasons, such as emergency situations and end-of-life care. N.S. Health says in those circumstances, support people would be required to follow “additional infection prevention and control measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients and our teams.”

Proof of vaccination will not be required for those seeking or receiving care or treatment.

The province previously announced on Sept. 29 that proof of vaccination will be required for designated caregivers and visitors of residents in long-term care facilities.