Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are the reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be "dying" from long wait times.

Hugh Gillis, vice-president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, says he was shocked to learn how bad wait times have become in the province's ERs.

He was reacting to a recent email to staff by managers at the Dartmouth General Hospital who said people were "dying" as a result of long wait times in hospitals.

Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union, says the problem is partly due to COVID-19, a surge in influenza cases and to other respiratory illnesses, but she says labour shortages are a long-standing issue.

She says unions have been calling for years for more recruitment and retention measures, adding that a bonus program hasn't worked to retain ER nurses.

Hazelton says it's possible the strong language in the managers' email is being driven by fears that Nova Scotia's ERs will follow the pattern in New Brunswick, where two people are reported to have recently died in hospital waiting areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.