Nova Scotia high school student teaches peers the meaning of consent

Grade 12 student Jelynne Samson is leading a conversation about consent on social media and through the hallway of her school.

"Sexual violence is something that happens too much for us not to talk about," says Samson.

The Consent Project began last year with another friend. It evolved with a government grant into classroom presentations and activities each day of April, such as making shirts.

"Learning about the rates of that and how to avoid that and how to be aware of what's going on and how to be a good bystander if you see something happening, you know how to react," she says.

The student-led, student-focused project is helped by teacher Jillian Lonergan.

"Jelynne teaches me every day I have a conversation with her, Jelynne teaches me something," says Lonergan, a social emotional career support teacher.

"Consent isn't just no means no. It's yes means yes and everything else means no," says Samson.

Samson will be graduating this spring, and next year, she wants to take her talk on the road to other schools.

"This is something everybody needs to be able to experience and something that everybody needs to be able to learn, and learning from someone their age, I think I'm more working with them," she says.