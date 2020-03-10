HALIFAX -- Voters go to the polls today in a pair of Nova Scotia byelections as the governing Liberals try to build on their slim majority in the 51-seat legislature.

The contests will be held in the ridings of Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River and Cape Breton Centre, which includes the community of New Waterford and surrounding areas.

The NDP is trying to retain the Cape Breton seat formerly held by Tammy Martin, who recently resigned for health reasons. Cape Breton Centre has been held by the New Democrats for most of the past 20 years.

The Truro area seat has been open for six months after former NDP member Lenore Zann, who had held the riding since 2009, left it to run successfully for the federal Liberals.

Heading into the byelections the Liberals hold 26 seats in the House of Assembly, the Progressive Conservatives 17, the NDP 4, and there are two Independents.

The Liberals lost a seat last month with the abrupt resignation from caucus by Hugh MacKay to sit as an Independent following an impaired driving charge.

The race in Cape Breton Centre could be close with the Liberals running Dave Wilton, who held the seat for two years before losing to Martin by a margin of 796 votes in the 2017 provincial election.

Kendra Coombes, a Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor will try to retain the seat for the New Democrats, while the Tories are running Louie Piovesan, a municipal public works employee. Adrianna MacKinnon is the Green Party candidate.

Zann won Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River for the NDP in 2017 by a margin of 943 votes over the Progressive Conservative candidate.

The New Democrats are trying to hold the seat with Kathleen Kevany, a professor in the Faculty of Agriculture at Dalhousie University's Truro campus. Local Credit Union director Dave Ritcey is carrying the Tory banner in a riding that had been a P.C. stronghold prior to Zann's tenure.

Retired school teacher and principal Allan Kennedy is the Liberal candidate, while St. Francis Xavier University psychologist Ivan Drouin is running for the Green Party and contractor Matthew Rushton is the Atlantica Party candidate.

Polls are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.