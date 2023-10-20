Nova Scotia hospital administrative staff vote to accept new collective agreement
Unionized hospital administrative staff in Nova Scotia have voted to accept a new five-year collective agreement with the province.
More than 5,000 workers represented by three unions had been without a new contract since Oct. 31, 2020.
The new deal includes a three-year wage adjustment totalling 6.5 per cent dating back to Nov. 1, 2020 and covering up to Oct. 31 of this year.
The workers are also to get wage increases of three per cent on Nov. 1 and again in November 2024.
Increased shift and weekend premiums as well as improvements to leave provisions are also included in the contract.
The unions say that even with the gains in this agreement, many of its members are earning less than what's considered a living wage and they will be looking to rectify that situation during the next round of bargaining.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.
