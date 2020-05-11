CHETICAMP, N.S. -- Health-care workers have been receiving a lot of love during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, staff at one Nova Scotia hospital have created a video to show their appreciation.

Michel Chiasson is a doctor at Sacred Heart Hospital in Cheticamp, N.S. When the hospital’s head nurse suggested they do something to boost morale, he decided to make a video showcasing staff dancing to “Hold My Hand” by Jess Glynne.

“Just the process of getting everyone to dance a bit during the day was quite fun for the staff,” says Chiasson.

“It brought a little bit of joy into the hospital and they’ve been having stressful times.”

Chiasson went from room to room, making sure everyone on staff took a turn in front of the camera.

“The doctors, the nurses, the maintenance workers, the cleaners, the kitchen workers, the occupational therapists, the physiotherapist, the social workers, the palliative care nurse,” says Chiasson.

The video, which has been viewed more than 20,000 times online, is also a way to say “thank you” to the community.

“Driving into work, you see a lot of red ribbons and red hearts, which has been really nice for the staff to see. The community’s been very supportive of us,” says Chiasson.

“We’ve got to remember that we’re going to get through this, and we’ve got to, you know, still have fun.”