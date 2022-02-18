Nova Scotia injects $1 million of new money for child care providers under new deal

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia is announcing more money for child care providers to help offset a 25 per cent reduction in fees resulting from a new deal with the federal government.

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan said Friday the money includes $35 million from the previously announced funding deal with Ottawa and $1 million of new money from the province.

Druhan says the one-time $1-million grant will cover operational costs for providers who were asked to freeze parent fees in July, when the province signed on to the federal child care agreement.

Payments ranging from $500 to $16,000 will be distributed to 330 small, medium and large child care centres across the province.

Last summer, Nova Scotia and the federal Liberal government signed a deal that would create child care spaces costing $10 a day, on average, by March 2026.

The province announced in January that as part of the deal, parents would see a 25 per cent reduction in fees by April 1, 2022.

