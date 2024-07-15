Nova Scotia inmate dies at medium security prison: Correctional Service Canada

An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

Charles Mangapi had been an inmate at Springhill Institution since June 7.

At the time of his death, he was serving a sentence of two years, seven months and seven days for two counts of motor vehicle theft and sexual interference of a person under 16.

CSC says it will review the circumstances surrounding his death and has notified police and the coroner.

