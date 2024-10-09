Nova Scotia Justice Department to provide more resources to victims of crime

Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice will provide more funding for counselling services to victims of crimes and extend the length of time such services can be accessed, the province said in a news release. The province said the additional resources will offer more flexibility to those who need support.

Barbara Adams, Attorney General and Justice minister for Nova Scotia, said the province now has more support for victims of crimes and the ability to extend support when needed.

“We can never take away the suffering of an individual affected by crime, but we can put the supports in place to help people and families heal,” said Adams.

Counselling services are available to victims of serious crimes in Nova Scotia through the Criminal Injuries Counselling Program. The amount of funding and in some cases the length of time to access care is increasing for victims of crime and their families.

The additional funds will be used to support:

Survivors of human trafficking, who can access $8,235 over three years, up from $4,000 over two years

Immediate family of a homicide victim can access $8,235 over three years, up from $4,000 over two years

A victim of a crime for which compensation is available can access $4,118 over two years, an increase of $2,118.

Victims of gender-based violence and hate crimes will be able to access funds under the program.

Ashley Tiller, a violence and resilience manager at YWCA Halifax, said the announcement marks a “significant step toward toward improving access to essential mental health supports.”

“By increasing funding and extending eligibility, individuals will have greater opportunities to receive the care they deserve, at their own pace, and in a way that is tailored to their unique healing journeys,” Tiller said.

Counsellors will see their pay increase under the program to match industry standards. The raise is expected to help recruit and retain counsellors, including those who provide culturally appropriate services.

The new rates for counsellors taking effect on Oct. 11 are:

$160/hour for registered counselling therapists

$175/hour for registered social workers (master’s level)

$210/hour for psychologists (master’s and PhD level)

The expanded mental health-care regulations are a response to recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission. The expansion also includes:

the establishment of a comprehensive and adequately funded model of mental health-care service provisions for urban and rural Nova Scotians

provision of trauma-informed and victim-centered services

help and support recruiting counsellors from diverse communities; the Desmond Fatality Inquiry final report recommended recruiting African Nova Scotian and diverse mental health providers to provide culturally informed and responsive care.

