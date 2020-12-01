HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s labs processed more than 4,000 tests on Monday -- that's the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

But the growing demand has also meant longer wait times for results for some, but not all, as all the testing is testing the system.

Miranda MacDonald says she was in Thai Express for five minutes, but she had to be tested for COVID after it became a potential exposure site.

She was in limbo for four days waiting for results.

"It should be quicker," said MacDonald. "It shouldn’t take that long I don’t think."

CTV News has spoken with several people who say five days after being tested they’re still waiting for their results.

Others tell us they've received their tests in 24 hours.

"It took less than 24 hours," said patient Leslie Hill. "I was e-mailed my negative result. It was pretty quick and easy to do."

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says some test results have been delayed and they have apologized for it.

They first thought it was because of an email glitch but now say it’s because of a significant increase in tests.

More than 20,000 lab tests were processed this week.

The day more restrictions on gyms and restaurants were announced last week, there were only 1,600 tests.

Three days later, there was more than double that, then there was more than 3,000 on Sunday before they set a record with 4,000 tests on Monday.

"I completely understand that there is so much being done right now," MacDonald said. "I think it is a high priority but. At the same time, it does take a little bit too long."

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, says not all patients have signed up to receive results via email and that can slow down the process.

"Anybody who goes for a test, get their email. That’s he quickest way possible," Strang said.

MacDonald says she did give her email, but never got one back with results.

Instead, she says she found out after calling several times.

Two mobile testing units are being set up Wednesday. No drops in are accepted but public health is contacting people who should be tested to set up an appointment.