Nova Scotia leads Canada in support of Grocer’s Code of Conduct: survey

Half of Nova Scotians believe rising food prices are the result of grocery chain price gouging, leading all provinces in a new survey.

The Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab survey also finds Nova Scotians to be the most supportive in Canada for implementing a national code of conduct for grocery chains.

“Really, what it would be is to regulate that conversation between retailers and suppliers,” said Janet Music, a research program coordinator with Dalhousie’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

A final version of the proposed Grocer’s Code of Conduct is expected to be presented this spring.

The survey finds 68.1 per cent of respondents nationally support a proposed code, with the highest percentage of support in Nova Scotia at 74.5 per cent. The lowest level of support is on Prince Edward Island at 53.2 per cent.

The survey also finds 30.3 per cent of Canadians believe grocery chain price gouging is the main reason for rising food prices, followed by 29.9 per cent who believe inflation and monetary policies are the main factors.

In Nova Scotia, 51.8 per cent of respondents thought grocery store chains are price gouging, resulting in higher prices.

The survey of 9,884 Canadians was conducted in late March 2023, with a margin of error: +/- 1.2 per cent, 19 times out of 20.