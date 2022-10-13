Nova Scotia legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nova Scotia is proposing legislation that would require telecommunications companies to be better prepared for weather events like post-tropical storm Fiona or risk stiff fines.
Amendments to the Emergency Management Act and the Emergency 911 Act would require phone companies to take all possible precautions to maintain service during a major storm or other emergency.
They will also be required to develop an annual emergency response plan and to rebate customers for lost service.
The bill would also require representatives of the companies to be physically present at the province's emergency response centre during storms.
Failure to comply with the changes could result in daily fines of up to $250,000 if a company is convicted under the legislation.
John Lohr, minister responsible for the province's Emergency Management Office, says that the widespread cellphone and telephone outages from Fiona show there is a clear need for telecommunications companies to make improvements to their disaster preparedness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.
