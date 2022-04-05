Nova Scotia legislature moves to hybrid sitting following COVID-19 outbreak

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia legislature has decided to scale back to a hybrid sitting because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The change does not limit the number of members who can attend in person, but it gives members the option of participating via video link.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the House of Assembly convened for its spring sitting on March 24.

Government house leader Kim Masland told the legislature today that a quorum for in-person proceedings will constitute 15 of the 55 members, including the Speaker.

Masland says the hybrid option will be used for the rest of the sitting.

As of late last week, as many as six members and staff had reportedly been sidelined after contracting COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.