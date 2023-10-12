Nova Scotia legislature session opens with opposition focused on housing shortages

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia legislature reopens today with the opposition and tenant advocacy groups focused on shortages in affordable housing.

Over the summer, the Progressive Conservative government led by Premier Tim Houston concentrated on announcements related to health care.

However, both the Liberal and NDP opposition say that the health of Nova Scotians is being harmed by the ongoing shortfall in reasonably priced housing for sale or rent.

Housing Minister John Lohr is scheduled to hold a briefing today on amendments to a housing law for the Halifax area that he says will accelerate development approvals, increase density and reduce barriers to construction.

Last month, Lohr said the province had partnered with Ottawa to fund the creation of 222 public housing units over the next five years.

However, tenant advocacy groups say the government's initiatives have largely failed to create homes for which monthly costs don't exceed 30 per cent of a household's income.

