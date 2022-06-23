Nova Scotia Liberals received the most political donations in 2021

Nova Scotia's Liberal party received the most donations of any political party in the province in 2021, collecting about $1.16 million.

The Elections Nova Scotia report released today says the governing Progressive Conservatives, who took power in August 2021, received the second highest number, with about $802,000.

Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party received the third most donor dollars, with $651,500.

Nova Scotia's Green Party collected about $25,500 in donations, and the Atlantica Party received about $6,900.

Elections Nova Scotia releases the names of donors who gave more than $200 to a political party between January 1 and December 31.

The province caps donations from individuals at $5,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.