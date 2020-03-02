HALIFAX -- An attempt by Nova Scotia's NDP to propose fixed election dates for the province has been turned down by the governing Liberals.

The move comes as the legislature's law amendments committee examines proposed changes to the Elections Act that would allow limited internet voting for the military, along with financial reimbursement for candidate expenses related to family care.

Nova Scotia is the only province in Canada not to have set election dates, and the NDP amendment called for elections to be set for the first Tuesday in June in the fourth calendar year of a government's mandate.

The change was voted down by the Liberal majority on the committee.

Nova Scotia's chief electoral officer Richard Temporale has long supported fixed election dates, saying it would give his office the advance notice needed to plan better for elections.

However, Premier Stephen McNeil has consistently turned down setting a fixed date saying it hasn't worked in instances where provinces have called early elections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020.