Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia makes high-dose flu vaccine free for seniors

    Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, provides an update on the fall vaccine rollout plan on Oct. 3, 2023. Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, provides an update on the fall vaccine rollout plan on Oct. 3, 2023.

    The province of Nova Scotia has announced it is making the high-dose flu vaccine free for residents 65 years of age and older.

    The province’s health and wellness department made the announcement during its fall vaccine update Tuesday morning

    The province is also offering updated COVID-19 vaccines to Nova Scotians aged six months and older, along with regular-dose flu vaccines for those six months to 64 years old.

    The department says vaccines will be available later this month, and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, says it’s safe to receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

    Dr. Strang says the province is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, including what he described as small outbreaks in long-term care facilities. He says he expects more RSV and flu cases later in the respiratory virus season.

