Nova Scotia makes it easier to access for mpox vaccine

Those who are eligible for the pre-exposure vaccination against mpox formerly known as monkeypox can access the vaccine at participating physician offices and pharmacies across Nova Scotia.

Appointments are set to start May 1st and patients can find more information and book appointments online.

Appointments with physicians can be booked directly office or by scheduling appointments directly with their doctor.

“By offering the vaccine in physician offices and the community pharmacy primary care clinics, we are providing more equitable access to those at highest risk of infection,” said Dr. Jesse Kancir, medical officer of health responsible for mpox. “While we do not have any known cases of mpox in the community, I’m encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

The vaccine Invamune is recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) to be used as a prevention measure for those at the highest risk of infection and comes in two doses which are spread out by at least 28 days.

The pre-exposure vaccination program is only available to people who:

1) Identify as a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person who has sexual contact with a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person and meets at least one of the following criteria:

two or more sexual partners since May 2022 as defined above, or is planning to

a diagnosis of a bacterial sexually transmitted infection since May 2022

attended, worked at or volunteered at an event/social venue for sexual contact, such as a bathhouse or sex club, since May 2022, or is planning to

had anonymous sex since May 2022, or is planning to

engaged as a worker or a client in sex work since May 2022, or is planning to.

Or

2) Have sexual contact with someone who meets the above criteria.

The province says only residents of Nova Scotia or people living in the province for long periods, like students or people working here and who meet the criteria will be eligible.

Pictured is an undated microscopic image of the mpox virus. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Reuters)

The World Health Organization has dropped the name monkeypox in favour of mpox which is a viral illness that can be transmitted through physical contact with someone who is infected, along with contaminated materials like clothing.

In 2022-23 mpox virus spread resulted in a global outbreak.

Symptoms usually develop between five and 21 days after exposure to the virus and symptoms can range from fevers, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and exhaustion.

In Canada, the outbreak was smaller with around 1,408 cases being reported, which was a much smaller number of infections compared to other areas, including Europe which saw tens of thousands of cases last summer.