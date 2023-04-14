Nova Scotia man, 67, charged with child pornography

A man in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland Country has been charged with two counts of child pornography.

On Thursday, the RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit -- along with Cumberland County District RCMP and RCMP Digital Forensic Services -- executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 242 in Maccan, N.S.

Officers found a 67-year-old man at the home and he was arrested.

Police say they were directed to the home after a social media app notified law enforcement that child pornography was accessed on their service.

James Bayley has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Bayley was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on June 19.