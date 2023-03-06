Nova Scotia man arrested, charged after allegedly threatening to shoot two people in Port Williams
A 36-year-old Arlington, N.S., man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot two people in Port Williams, N.S.
Kings District RCMP responded to a report of threats on Highway 358 around 6 p.m. Saturday.
RCMP learned that a man, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm, had allegedly threatened to shoot a Port Williams man and woman, who were known to him.
Shortly after, police say officers located the suspect in his vehicle, parked near a park in Port Williams.
The RCMP says they told the suspect he was under arrest and to step out of his vehicle and get on the ground, which the man initially did.
However, a few minutes later, the man got up off the ground and began making his way back to his vehicle, according to a news release.
The force says an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon (CEW), which was effective, and the suspect was arrested "without injury."
Police found a replica firearm in the suspect's vehicle, which was seized.
Following the arrest, police say officers noticed the man was displaying signs of impairment.
He was also arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance and was taken to the Kings East Detachment in New Minas, N.S., where he provided samples of breath that police say were over the legal limit.
The man was released on conditions and has been charged with:
- uttering threats
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- impaired operation of a conveyance
- impaired operation equal to, or over, 80 mg per cent
He is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court at a later date.
