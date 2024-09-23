Nova Scotia man arrested on child pornography charges

A Mount Pleasant, N.S., man has been arrested for child pornography offences, said the RCMP in a news release Monday.

The RCMP says an electronic service provider notified police that someone was sharing child pornography using their service.

The investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a Mount Pleasant home on Sept. 11.

Winston Kechego, 31, has been charged with two counts of transmitting child pornography and three counts of possessing child pornography.

Kechego was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Nov. 4.

Police say in Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. Failure to do so could result in penalties under the Child and Family Services Act.

