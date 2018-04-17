

CTV Atlantic





A Springhill, Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police seized a quantity of drugs from a home on Monday.

The Cumberland County Street Crime Enforcement Unit and the Cumberland District RCMP in Springhill searched a home on King Street.

Police say, while searching the home, officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine tablets and other items relating to drug trafficking.

RCMP say Travis Christopher Smith of Springhill has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and fail to comply with conditions.

The 27-year-old appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on April 16 and released on further conditions.

Smith is scheduled to return to court on May 28.

The investigation is ongoing.