HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges related to child luring for alleged incidents involving three youths.

The RCMP started investigating last Thursday after they were contacted by one of the alleged victims.

Police searched a home in Wagmatcook, N.S. on Saturday and charged a man on Tuesday.

Kadnii Blaise Johnson is facing the following charges:

sexual exploitation of a young person

three counts of distribution of obscene material

three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a young person

luring a child

The 32-year-old man from Wagmatcook First Nation was released on a number of conditions. He is due to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on July 14.

Police say there could be more alleged victims, due to the nature of Johnson’s position in the community, and they are asking those people to contact the Baddeck RCMP. Police didn’t release any details about Johnson’s role in the community.