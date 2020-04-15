Nova Scotia man charged with child luring, sexual exploitation
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges related to child luring for alleged incidents involving three youths.
The RCMP started investigating last Thursday after they were contacted by one of the alleged victims.
Police searched a home in Wagmatcook, N.S. on Saturday and charged a man on Tuesday.
Kadnii Blaise Johnson is facing the following charges:
- sexual exploitation of a young person
- three counts of distribution of obscene material
- three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a young person
- luring a child
The 32-year-old man from Wagmatcook First Nation was released on a number of conditions. He is due to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on July 14.
Police say there could be more alleged victims, due to the nature of Johnson’s position in the community, and they are asking those people to contact the Baddeck RCMP. Police didn’t release any details about Johnson’s role in the community.