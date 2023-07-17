Nova Scotia man charged with sexual assault

RCMP in East Hants have laid charges Monday for a reported sexual assault that happened in March.

Police have charged 61-year-old Robert Moulton with sexual assault for an incident that took place at a home in Enfield.

In April, police received a report from a woman who had been sexually assaulted in her sleep by a man who is known to her.

Moulton was arrested on April 24, and then was released on conditions.

Monday Moulton will appear in Shubenacadie provincial court Monday and face three charges of sexual assault.