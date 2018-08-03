A 57-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a vehicle and three pedestrians on Highway 1 in Wilmot, N.S. late Thursday night.

Police say the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The other two pedestrians involved, both of whom are female, were both transported by EHS to Valley Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release.

An RCMP collision analyst went to the scene to collect evidence and Highway 1 remained closed throughout the night.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” Nova Scotia RCMP spokesman Dal Hutchinson said in the news release.