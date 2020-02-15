AYLESFORD, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia man died Friday evening after a collision involving his snowmobile and a pickup truck.

The RCMP says the 60-year-old man from Canaan, N.S. died at the scene of the collision in Aylesford, N.S.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m on Granite Ln.

The driver of the truck was reportedly not injured.

The RCMP says it is investigating the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.