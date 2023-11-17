Nova Scotia man facing child pornography charges

The Nova Scotia RCMP says its provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man for child pornography offences.

Police say they were notified by United States law enforcement officials, and a social media platform, that the man was communicating with children online for a sexual purpose.

Officers then searched a home in Truro Heights on Thursday and the man was arrested.

Laurie Whidden, 49, has been charged with:

possession of child pornography

transmitting child pornography

luring a child

making sexually explicit material available to a child

agreement to commit an offence against a child

failure to comply with prohibition order

Police say this is the second time Whidden has been charged with child pornography offences.

Whidden appeared in Truro provincial court on Thursday.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 10, 2024.

